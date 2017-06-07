The directors of national intelligence and the National Security Agency say they are in discussions with the White House about whether their conversations with President Donald Trump are protected by executive privilege.

NSA Director Mike Rogers says he has not yet received an answer from the White House about whether the president intended to invoke the authority afforded to him to withhold certain communications from the public.

Rogers and Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats refused to answer multiple questions Wednesday from senators on the intelligence committee about conversations with Trump regarding the ongoing Russian investigation.

Maine Independent Sen. Angus King repeatedly asked Rogers and Coats what was the legal basis for their refusal to answer questions.

Coats says he is not sure he has a legal basis for refusing.

