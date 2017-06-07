The Biddeford City Council on Tuesday appointed Victoria Foley to serve the remainder of the term of a councilor who resigned after moving out of the city’s downtown ward.

Foley, a marketing manager for New England Cancer Specialists, serves on the Biddeford Downtown Development Commission and has been an active volunteer in city events. She was nominated by Mayor Alan Casavant to serve out the remainder of the term of Bob Mills, who served on the council for 10 years before moving to a house just outside the lines of Ward 5.

Foley’s term ends in December.

“I first met Victoria during the 2017 Winterfest planning meetings and quickly recognized her passion for the city and working with people,” Casavant said.

Foley chairs the board of Greater Portland Health and currently volunteers with Girls on the Run Maine and the Heart of Biddeford.

Mills was appointed by the council to the Board of Assessment Review, Wastewater Management Commission and Zoning Board of Appeals.

The city council also approved the appointment of Cheryl Fournier as the city’s finance director. Fournier currently is the finance director in Saco and had previously been nominated to serve as a shared finance director between the two cities. That proposal was rejected by the Saco City Council. Fournier will begin her position in Biddeford on July 3 with a starting annual salary of $104,500.

