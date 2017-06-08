WINTERPORT — Police say a 21-year-old Bangor man has been identified as the person killed in a single-vehicle crash in Winterport.

The crash killed Blaze McQuate, whose car struck a utility pole before becoming airborne and hitting a tree. Police say the crash remains under investigation.

Police say the crash happened just before 9 p.m. Tuesday. They say that McQuate was pronounced dead at the scene, and that speed and alcohol were determined to be factors in the crash.

Police say McQuate failed to negotiate a corner and ran off the road over an embankment before hitting the utility pole.

