The federal government has awarded Bath Iron Works a $10 million contract to acquire certain electrical equipment.

The subsidiary of General Dynamics was awarded a $9,671,294 contract by the U.S. Navy for three 4160 switchboards with two load centers, three 4160 transformers, three high-resistance grounding assemblies and two cooling fans.

The award, announced Wednesday, is independent of the shipbuilding contracts typically done at the yard.

