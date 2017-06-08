KENEBUNKPORT – Former first lady Barbara Bush is celebrating her 92nd birthday on the Maine coast.

She and former President George H.W. Bush are planning a low-key day in Kennebunkport, where they spend their summers.

A family spokesman says several family members are with them at Walker’s Point.

Her husband, the nation’s 41st president, also is celebrating a birthday soon. George H.W. Bush turns 93 on Monday.

He was treated for pneumonia and chronic bronchitis during a two-week hospital stay in April. He left April 28.

The Bushes made their first public appearance after the former president’s illness at the rededication of the Mathew J. Lanigan Bridge over the Kennebunk River.

The couple also made an appearance at Kennebunk’s Memorial Day parade.

