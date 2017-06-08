Ninety-three Casco Bay High School seniors received diplomas Thursday evening in commencement exercises at Merrill Auditorium, capping off a busy week of graduation ceremonies for Portland’s three high schools.

A total of 474 seniors from Portland High School, Deering High School and Casco Bay High School received diplomas this week.

Deering High School, with the largest graduating class of 225 students, held its ceremony Wednesday at the Cross Insurance Arena. “As one of the most diverse high schools in New England, you embrace your diversity with pride,” Superintendent of Schools Xavier Botana told the class of 2017.

Portland High School, the second-oldest operating public high school in the United States, held its 196th graduation ceremony for 156 seniors at Merrill Auditorium on Thursday. Botana commended the high school for its exceptional students, who raised money for Special Olympics, volunteered to serve meals at Preble Street and raised funds to buy clothing for needy families.

Botana praised Casco Bay High School students for their response to a hate crime against several students earlier this year. “You decided to stare down intolerance, hate and fear and stand instead for brotherhood, peace and support.”

