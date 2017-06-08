The L.L. Bean manufacturing facility in Brunswick was evacuated Thursday night after a police dispatcher received a call stating that a note had been found indicating an explosive device might be located in the building.

Two K-9 units from the Maine State Police and another from the Portland Police Department searched the building for 90 minutes without finding anything suspicious, Brunswick police said in a statement.

The Brunswick Communications Center received a 911 call in connection to a fire alarm being activated at the L.L. Bean facility at 8 Industrial Parkway at 5:41 p.m., Brunswick Police Department Commander Thomas Garrepy said in the statement.

Shortly afterward, the dispatch center received the call “stating a note was located indicating there may have been an explosive device somewhere in the building,” the statement said.

The building was evacuated and Industrial Parkway, near the retailer’s manufacturing center, was closed to vehicular traffic during the search.

The building was deemed safe and turned back over to L.L. Bean officials around 7:15 p.m. Workers, who were scheduled to work until 10 p.m., were allowed to leave early, WCSH-TV reported.

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered each morning. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines Breaking News Business Headlines High School Sports Real Estate

* I understand the Terms of Service.

Phone This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle AJAX powered Gravity Forms.