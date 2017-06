After reading the June 3 letter from Madonna Laws-Lowell of St. Louis, whose husband refused to vacation in Maine because “they have that crazy governor now. Maine’s a mess,” I immediately headed to the internet.

There were 16 murders last year in Maine, compared with 188 in St. Louis, giving it the highest murder rate in the country. Talk about people living in glass houses!

The liberal mindset never fails to amaze me.

John Knapp

Bowdoin

