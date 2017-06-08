Re: “Cruising toward a record: ‘This will be our biggest season’ ” (Page A1, June 2):

Let’s put the size of big cruise ships in perspective:

• Anthem of the Sea, the largest to visit Portland to date: 1,142 feet and 169,000 tons.

• The Gerald R. Ford (CVN-78), the Navy’s newest and largest aircraft carrier (the Navy took delivery last week): 1,106 feet and about 100,000 tons.

• Iowa-class battleships (Iowa, New Jersey, Missouri and Wisconsin), the Navy’s largest-ever battleships: 887 feet and about 50,000 tons.

So the Anthem weighs in at almost 70 percent more than our largest carrier and more than three times our largest battleships.

Ed Wolcott

Topsham

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered each morning. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines Breaking News Business Headlines High School Sports Real Estate

* I understand the Terms of Service.

Email This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle AJAX powered Gravity Forms.