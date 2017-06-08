Warning: Video contains images of police shooting attackers.

LONDON – Dramatic video footage released Thursday shows the moment when armed British police swooped into a busy market area near London Bridge and shot dead three attackers after they killed eight people and stabbed dozens.

In this image taken from video which emerged on social media, shows police as they surround an attacker on the ground at right, during the attack in Borough Market in southeast London on June 3. The dramatic video footage has been released showing the moment that armed police swooped into a busy London market area to stop an attack in just eight minutes. UGC via Associated Press Search photos available for purchase: Photo Store →

The surveillance camera footage shows the first police car rolling forward as the attackers lunge at a man to stab him late Saturday night. Within minutes, the attackers are shot dead and another police car arrives as people are seen running for their lives. One police officer is seen kicking the body of one of the dead attackers. Some 48 rounds were fired to stop the attack within eight minutes.

Meanwhile, 6 men were been arrested for terrorism offenses as voting began in Britain’s national election.

Detectives from London police’s counterterrorism command raided properties in east London on Thursday, detaining three people on suspicion of the commission, preparation or instigation of terrorism offenses.

The three, who were not connected to the weekend attack on London Bridge, are being questioned at a south London police station.

Separately, police investigating the London Bridge attack made three arrests in Ilford, also in east London, late Wednesday. Police are hunting any possible accomplices in the attack.

A police officer who was stabbed in the eye trying to stop the attackers with his baton said Thursday he was sorry he couldn’t do more.

The British Transport Police officer, whose name was not disclosed, was stabbed in the head, face and leg and is still hospitalized.

In a statement, he thanked members of the public for their support.

“I feel like I did what any other person would have done,” he said. “I want to say sorry to the families that lost their loved ones. I’m so sorry I couldn’t do more and I want you to know I did everything I could.”

The officer, who had been on the job for less than two years, was one of the first on the scene.

