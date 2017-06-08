LOS ANGELES — The victim of Roman Polanski’s sex assault 40 years ago will appeal directly to a judge to end the long-running case against the fugitive director, his lawyer said Thursday.

Samantha Geimer, 13 at the time of the crime, has long supported Polanski’s efforts to end the legal saga that limits his freedom, but Friday will be the first time she’s appeared in Los Angeles Superior Court on his behalf, attorney Harland Braun said.

Samantha Geimer arrives at the premiere of the HBO Documentary "Roman Polanski: Wanted and Desired" in 2008. Associated Press/Peter Kramer Associated Press/Alastair Grant Director Roman Polanski appears at a photo op for the film "Based On A True Story" at the 70th international film festival in Cannes, southern France, on May 27. A lawyer for Polanski says his sex crime victim will appeal to a judge to end the case against him. Attorney Harland Braun said Samantha Geimer will appear Friday in Los Angeles Superior Court to help make the case that Polanski has served his time for the 40-year-old crime. Search photos available for purchase: Photo Store →

“She’s tired of this case,” Braun said. “The judge is just playing games with him.”

The Oscar-winner has been a fugitive since he fled to France in 1978 on the eve of sentencing for the crime of having unlawful sex with a minor. Prosecutors dropped charges that he drugged, raped and sodomized the girl.

Polanski feared the judge was going to renege on a plea agreement and send him away for more time than the six weeks he served in prison during a psychiatric evaluation prior to sentencing.

His lawyers have been fighting for years to end the case and lift an international arrest warrant that confined him to his native France, Switzerland and Poland, where he fled the Holocaust.

The warrant prevented Polanski from collecting his Academy Award for best director for his 2002 film “The Pianist.” He was also nominated for 1974’s “Chinatown” and 1979’s “Tess.”

Polanski, 83, is trying to get the Interpol warrant lifted so he can move freely among nearly 190 countries in the global policing network. If that happened, the California warrant would still be valid.

Polanski contends he is the victim of judicial misconduct because the judge who handled the case suggested in private remarks that he would not honor the plea deal.

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered each morning. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines Breaking News Business Headlines High School Sports Real Estate

* I understand the Terms of Service.

Comments This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle AJAX powered Gravity Forms.