YARMOUTH — Hannah Merrill belted a two-run homer and pitcher Ceanne Lyon made those runs stand up Thursday as fourth-seeded Yarmouth edged fifth-ranked Greely 2-1 in a Class B South softball quarterfinal.

Lyon, a sophomore in her first season as Yarmouth’s starting pitcher, scattered five hits, striking out five and walking two to propel the Clippers to a regional semifinal at top-ranked Wells at 11 a.m. Saturday.

“This is what we need out of her,” Yarmouth Coach Amy Ashley said. “We want to go deep into the playoffs and that’s how we need her to pitch.”

“I just try to make (the hitters) work for a hit (and) don’t give them anything that they can hit,” Lyon said.

“I know I have a really strong team behind me so I have to rely on them.”

The Clippers (13-4) beat the Rangers (10-8) for the second time this season, following an 8-1 victory in late April. Greely won the second regular-season meeting, 5-4 at home in early May.

On Thursday, the Clippers took the lead for good in the second when Merrill rocketed her first home run of the season over the center-field fence following a two-out walk to Sydney St. Pierre and a stolen base.

“It all started with that walk that Sydney drew and then we were able to steal second base,” Ashley said. “I was just hoping (Merrill) could put something into the gap that we can score on, but she put it in a better gap.”

Merrill’s second career homer came on a 3-2 pitch.

“It was my pitch, which is middle-middle,” Merrill said.

Kayley Cimino led off the fifth with a home run to left to pull the Rangers within a run.

“In a playoff game, one or two plays can be the difference,” Greely Coach Rob Hale said. “Home run. Home run, and they got a walk in front of theirs. (Merrill) hit (hers) at the right time.”

The Rangers left only five runners on, but four of them were stranded on second base.

“We got runners into scoring position with two outs or when we weren’t that strong in the batting order to put the ball in play,” Hale said.

“(Lyon) did a great job,” Merrill said. “She just kept on firing them.”

When Greely had runners on second in the second and third innings, Lyon ended the threats with strikeouts.

The Rangers beat Poland 6-3 in a prelim to get their chance to play the Clippers again.

“After starting the season 0-4 in April, we didn’t think we’d be playing a game like this in June,” Hale said.

“(Yarmouth is) a really good team and we battled them 2-1 in a seven-inning game. We wanted a shot and we didn’t think we’d have a shot.”

