NORTH ANSON — Chris Romano hit a go-ahead two-run single in the top of the sixth inning, and ninth-seeded Yarmouth beat top-seeded Carrabec/Madison 5-4 in a Class B South baseball quarterfinal Thursday.

Yarmouth (13-5) took a 4-3 lead on Romano’s single and picked up an insurance run in the seventh on a fielder’s choice by Luke Waeldner.

Dylan Ouellette hit an RBI single for the Cobras (13-4) in the bottom of the seventh but was thrown out at the plate to end the game when he tried to score on a fly ball to Waeldner in right field.

The Clippers will visit fourth-seeded Cape Elizabeth on Saturday.

CAPE ELIZABETH 5, GREELY 4: Carson Sullivan scored the tiebreaking run on a wild pitch in the fifth inning as the fourth-seeded Capers (13-4) edged the fifth-seeded Rangers (11-7) in a Class B South quarterfinal at Cape Elizabeth.

Marshall Peterson ignited Cape’s four-run first inning with a two-run single. Finn Bowe drove in a run with a groundout and Jameson Bakke added an RBI single.

Greely got all its runs in the fourth, highlighted by Zach Brown’s two-run single.

Peterson went 51/3 innings before he reached his pitch limit. Bowe picked up the save with a scoreless seventh.

WELLS 3, SPRUCE MOUNTAIN 0: Cameren Cousins tossed a three-hitter to lead the third-seeded Warriors (11-5-1) over the sixth-seeded Phoenix (12-6) in Wells.

Wells took a 1-0 lead in the fourth on a two-out RBI double by Tyler Bridge, and added two runs in the fifth on RBI singles by Tyler Carpenter and Cousins.

Cousins struck out five batters and walked none.

YORK 19, MOUNTAIN VALLEY 1: Tim MacDonald had three hits and drove in five runs as the second-seeded Wildcats (14-3) defeated the 10th-seeded Falcons (12-6) in five innings at York.

MacDonald hit a three-run homer in an eight-run second inning as York built a 12-0 lead.

Jacob Nelson recorded four RBI and Dawson Gundlah drove in three runs.

FALMOUTH 9, SCARBOROUGH 2: The top-seeded Yachtsmen (16-1) used a four-run bottom of the second to take control against the eighth-seeded Red Storm (10-8) in a Class A South quarterfinal at Falmouth.

Reece Armitage paced the Falmouth offense, going 3 for 3 with three RBI. Colin Coyne also had three hits, including a double, and Mike Kiely hit a two-run single.

Max Fortier and Robbie Armitage combined on a four-hitter for Falmouth.

GORHAM 5, SANFORD 0: Logan Drouin tossed six scoreless innings and the third-seeded Rams (15-2) defeated the 11th-seeded Spartans (6-12) in a Class A South quarterfinal in Gorham.

Gorham took a 4-0 lead in the third inning, with Jason Komulainen, Brogan McDonald and David Drew each hitting an RBI single. Kyle King added an RBI single in the sixth.

Drouin allowed four hits and one walk, and struck out six.

TRAIP ACADEMY 4, DIRIGO 3: Traip erased deficits in the seventh and eighth innings, and Trevor Salema scored on an error in the ninth as the fourth-seeded Rangers (10-7) beat No. 5 Dirigo (9-8) in a Class C South quarterfinal in Kittery.

A wild pitch allowed Ryan Perkins to score the tying run in the bottom of the seventh, and Tyler Apodaca hit a two-run single in the eighth after Dirigo scored twice in the top half.

Hunter Sawtelle got the win in relief of Shane MacNeill, who retired 16 consecutive batters.

GREENVILLE 8, NYA 2: Chris Caiazzo hit his second RBI double of the game as part of a five-run fifth inning as the sixth-seeded Lakers (10-7) upended the third-seeded Panthers (7-8) in a Class D South quarterfinal at Yarmouth.

Galen Arnold singled home Dana Nichols to give NYA a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first. Greenville answered with a run in the second as Caiazzo lined a run-scoring double.

The Panthers regained the lead in the third on a Joe Stabley sacrifice fly before the Lakers took control in the fifth.

Evan Bjork went the distance for Greenville, allowing five hits and striking out seven.

RICHMOND 26, FOREST HILLS 4: The second-seeded Bobcats (15-2) scored 16 runs in the first inning on the way to a Class D South quarterfinal win in Richmond.

