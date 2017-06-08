CINCINNATI — Joey Votto had a two-run homer among his four hits, Adam Duvall had three hits off Mike Leake – his counterpart in one of Cincinnati’s rebuilding trades – and the Reds beat the St. Louis Cardinals 5-2 on Thursday to complete a four-game sweep.
The Reds hadn’t swept the Cardinals in four games since 2003 in Cincinnati. St. Louis has lost seven in a row for the first time since 2013.
Scott Feldman (5-4) limited the Cardinals’ slumping lineup to four singles in seven shutout innings.
MARLINS 7, PIRATES 1: Edinson Volquez followed his no-hitter by pitching seven scoreless innings and Miami won at Pittsburgh.
Volquez (3-7) allowed three hits, struck out eight and walked two while winning his third straight start.
ROCKIES 4, CUBS 1: Tyler Chatwood pitched six strong innings to lead Colorado to its fifth consecutive victory, at Chicago.
BRAVES 3, PHILLIES 1: R.A. Dickey allowed only three hits in seven innings to earn his first win in five weeks and lead Atlanta over visiting Philadelphia.
GIANTS 9, BREWERS 5: Hunter Pence’s RBI single opened the scoring in a four-run 10th inning, and San Francisco overcame a rough outing by closer Mark Melancon for a wild victory at Milwaukee.
DIAMONDBACKS 15, PADRES 3: Chris Iannetta drove in a career high seven runs with a home run and a pair of doubles, and Arizona routed visiting San Diego to finish a three-game sweep.
AMERICAN LEAGUE
ANGELS 11, TIGERS 4: Albert Pujols hit a tie-breaking sacrifice fly to cap a four-run fifth inning and visiting Los Angeles added six runs in the seventh to rout Detroit.
JC Ramirez (6-4) gave up four runs and 10 hits over five innings.
ASTROS 6, ROYALS 1: League leading Houston cruised to its 43rd win in 61 games, at Kansas City.
RAYS 7, WHITE SOX 5: Derek Norris homered in consecutive innings and Jake Odorizzi pitched into the seventh, leading Tampa Bay to victory at home.
INTERLEAGUE
NATIONALS 6, ORIOLES 1: Joe Ross had a career-high 12 strikeouts in a sparkling performance, and weary Washington breezed past visiting Baltimore.
Stephen Drew homered into the second deck in right field and Trea Turner had three hits and a career-best three stolen bases for the Nationals.
NOTES
CUBS: MLB is looking into a domestic violence accusation against Chicago shortstop Addison Russell.
His wife, Melissa, posted a photo Wednesday on Instagram with a caption suggesting he was unfaithful to her. In another post, a user named carlierreed and described by Melissa as a close friend accused Russell of “mentally and physically abusing her.”