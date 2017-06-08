Callie Watson lined a triple that drove in two runs in the second inning and then scored when the throw got away as second-seeded Portland opened an early lead and went on to a 6-0 win over No. 10 South Portland in a Class A South softball quarterfinal Thursday.

Jessica Brown pitched a three-hitter with seven strikeouts, and Elaina Legere, Annie Twombly and Sydney Gilbert each had two hits for Portland (15-2), which will face No. 3 Thornton Academy in the semifinals on Saturday.

Kaitlin Bouchard had a pair of hits for South Portland (8-10).

WINDHAM 8, NOBLE 7: Katelyn Troiano’s sacrifice fly capped a three-run rally in the bottom of the seventh as the fourth-seeded Eagles (14-3) edged the fifth-seeded Knights (12-6) in a Class A South quarterfinal at Windham.

Noble grabbed a 6-5 lead in the fifth inning on a two-run single by Lauren Sanger and added a run in the sixth on Mackenzie Aleva’s sacrifice fly.

Danielle Tardiff tied the game in the seventh with a two-run double.

Windham will face top-seeded Scarborough on Saturday.

SCARBOROUGH 8, GORHAM 0: Abbie Murrell struck out nine and allowed only one hit as the top-seeded Red Storm (17-0) defeated the eighth-seeded Rams (10-8) in a Class A South quarterfinal in Scarborough.

Hannah Ricker got three of Scarborough’s eight hits, and Isabella Dickinson hit a two-run single in the third inning as the Red Storm scored four runs to build a 7-0 lead.

Chloe Griffin chipped in with a pair of hits.

FRYEBURG ACADEMY 3, GRAY-NEW GLOUCESTER 1: The third-seeded Raiders (14-3) scored three times in the fifth inning and defeated the sixth-seeded Patriots (11-7) in a Class B South quarterfinal in Fryeburg.

Gray-New Gloucester took a 1-0 lead in the fourth when Hannah Dixon scored on a fielder’s choice.

Mackenzie Buzzell homered to tie the game. Nicole Bennett doubled home the go-ahead run and scored on a passed ball.

Alison Martell struck out 11 batters for Gray-New Gloucester.

MORSE 9, OAK HILL 4: The seventh-seeded Shipbuilders (14-4) broke a 1-1 tie with eight runs in the sixth inning and eliminated the second-seeded Raiders (13-4) in a Class B South quarterfinal, at Wales.

OCEANSIDE 2, MEDOMAK VALLEY 1: Alexis Mazurek homered with one out in the bottom of the eighth to propel the fourth-seeded Mariners (15-2) past the fifth-seeded Hawks (15-3) in a Class B North quarterfinal at Rockland.

Lydia Simmons singled in the first inning, advanced on a passed ball and a wild pitch and scored on a balk to give Medomak Valley a 1-0 lead that held until the bottom of the sixth, when Mazurek drove in Abby Veilleux with a sacrifice fly.

Chloe Jones threw a two-hitter for the Mariners, striking out 14 batters while walking two.

Oceanside will next play eighth-seeded Gardiner at home on Saturday.

MONMOUTH 5, SACOPEE VALLEY 4: The third-seeded Mustangs (13-4) were held to two hits but capitalized on seven errors to defeat the sixth-seeded Hawks (12-5) in a Class C South quarterfinal in Monmouth.

Monmouth scored on two errors in the first inning and added three runs in the fifth to take a 5-1 lead.

Sacopee Valley got a run in the sixth and two in the seventh.

Emily Chasse earned the win, allowing one earned run on five hits and two walks.

