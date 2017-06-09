CHEBEAGUE ISLAND – One beauty of this classic Greek Revival home – and there are many – is its Casco Bay water views. East-facing, and catching the sunrise, the house looks across the little road and through its own park-like grounds to the open ocean off Hamilton Beach, which is a very short walk away. Just as short-stroll handy, behind the house to the west, is Fisherman’s Beach, a reliable provider of glorious sunsets across the broad channel and above the Littlejohn Island Preserve. This property owns 149 feet of frontage on Fisherman’s.

Here near the eastern tip of Chebeague is Maine island life at its best, and quite convenient. A 15-minute ferry ride to Yarmouth, plus a quick bus trip to the parking lot in Cumberland, puts you on I-295 and 10 minutes from Portland or Freeport. It’s a very manageable commute, especially considering the quality of life that Chebeague offers, from a tight-knit community of fewer than 400 year-round residents, to amenities including golf, clay-court tennis, and dining at the Inn. The pre-K through grade 5 school is first-rate, too.

Built in 1858, the 1,769-square-foot home has been thoroughly restored and improved in the past several years, from energy-efficiency, to interior aesthetics and functionality, to the gardens; and all its wide-pine-floors, handsome-moldings vintage character is intact, or enhanced.

For example, in the dine-in kitchen, the Queen Atlantic cast-iron cookstove is complemented by newer, black-and-stainless appliances, beneath a natural-wood beadboard ceiling; the first-floor full bath, which has a clawfoot tub, is bright with beadboard wainscoting. The delightful three-season porch is privileged with water views in both directions.

Among the home’s other advantages are a versatile upstairs bonus room, beautifully refinished, with a built-in desk; and an attached carriage house that could be converted for additional living space.

The home at 1 South Road, Chebeague Island, is listed at $569,000 by Mary Conroy of Portside Real Estate Group in Falmouth. Annual taxes are $6,371 (2016-17).

For more information or to schedule a viewing, please contact Mary at 207-899-6605, 207-619-7571 or at [email protected]; and see

www.chebeague.org for an online glimpse of the town.

Interior photos by Lynn Dube, Wave5 Productions. Exterior photos by Michael Eric Bérubé, MaineVirtualHomeTours.com.

