Landmark tomato-grower Backyard Farms in Madison has been sold to a Canadian produce company in a deal that officials said would keep greenhouse operations running without interruption.

Mastronardi Produce Ltd., of Kingsville, Ontario, announced the purchase Friday in a joint news release with Backyard Farms, which was founded a decade ago and operates two greenhouses on 42 acres at 131 River Road in Madison.

Backyard Farms workers in Madison pack tomatoes for shipping in January 2014. The Madison tomato-grower has been purchased by a Canadian produce company. Staff file photo by David Leaming Madison tomato-grower Backyard Farms has been purchased by a Canadian produce company. Staff file photo by Michael G. Seamans

Mastronardi Produce, which packs its specialty and commodity greenhouse produce under the SUNSET brand, said its acquisition of Backyard Farms — made at an undisclosed price — will increase its internal greenhouse network to six locations across North America and will boost the combined company’s headcount to about 3,000 employees.

Under the acquisition, Backyard Farms will retain its brand and greenhouse operations will continue uninterrupted, officials said.

The merger puts the company in a better position to serve the Northeast, according to the news release, where consumers demand locally grown, fresh produce.

“We have long been impressed with Backyard Farms’ commitment to fresh, high-quality tomatoes,” said Paul Mastronardi, president and CEO of Mastronardi Produce, in the release. “Backyard Farms not only is a growing, customer-focused tomato grower with a strong and well-known presence in the Northeastern United States, but it also shares the same community-centric ethos that drives Mastronardi.”

Backyard Farms is the largest commercial grower of year-round tomatoes in New England and the largest employer in the town of Madison. It produces 25 to 30 million pounds of non-GMO tomatoes annually from about 600,000 plants, and employs about 200 people.

Along the way, Backyard Farms has also faced hardships, like a whitefly infestation in 2014 that forced it to cease operations at its greenhouse and furlough employees.

It grows several varieties of tomatoes, including beefsteak, cocktail and tomatoes on the vine, which are sent to stores including Hannaford, Whole Foods, Wal-Mart and Shaw’s.

The farms’ greenhouses are hydroponic, meaning the plants are not grown in soil, but are instead grown in a water solution that is stocked with nutrients. The greenhouses are kept between 69 to 72 degrees during the day and about 10 degrees cooler at night.

Mastronardi Produce was founded in the 1940s and sources, grows, packages and distributes more than 50 varieties of non-GMO tomatoes, cucumbers, peppers and other products throughout the year across North America. The company also distributes the specialty brands Campari, Zima, Angel Sweet and Kumato tomatoes.

This story will be updated.

