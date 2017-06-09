A change in technique has helped long jumper Kate Hall of Casco win her first NCAA championship.

Hall broke her own school record and edged University of Georgia teammate Keturah Orji to win the long jump at the NCAA Division I track and field championships Thursday night in Eugene, Oregon.

Hall, a redshirt freshman, jumped 22 feet, 1 inch, on her first attempt, and her lead held up through the rest of the competition. Orji, a two-time NCAA triple jump champion, was the only other athlete who came close to Hall’s mark, but her best jump was 22-1/4.

Hall’s jump was her second-best ever, behind only her national high school record of 22-5. Hall set the high school record in 2015 at the New Balance Nationals.

A diabetic, Hall was home-schooled in high school but won several state and New England indoor and outdoor track titles competing for Lake Region High School.

This year, Hall has refined how she takes off from the long jump board, right before the pit.

Georgia Coach Petros Kyprianou worked with Hall during the indoor season to change her takeoff, from where she pushes off primarily with her toe to where she pushes off with her entire foot.

Hall said the change has provided more power and more consistency.

“I think the main thing for me, I was fixing my approach and learning how to run the right way, and take off the right way,” she told the Portland Press Herald just before the NCAA championships. “If you take off with your toe, you lose all your speed. Now I’m transferring that speed into my jump. My jumps are more consistent as a result.”

Hall redshirted last outdoor season after deciding to transfer to Georgia from Iowa State, making this outdoor season her freshman year of eligibility. This winter, she earned All-America status at the indoor NCAA championships by finishing fourth in the long jump (21-3.25).

Hall is one of the two Maine athletes in the Division I outdoor meet.

Penn State sophomore Isaiah Harris of Lewiston competes Friday night in the 800-meter finals. He qualified by posting the second-fastest time in the preliminary round on Wednesday with a time of 1 minute, 46.62 seconds. He went into the meet ranked second in the country as he tries to improve on his fourth-place finish last year.

Harris also earned his fourth straight Big Ten 800-meter title this spring, and is coming off an indoor season where he earned All-American in the 800 by finishing fourth at the nationals.

Watch Hall set her high school record (Video courtesy of NBNationals.com):

