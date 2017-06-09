AUGUSTA – Lawyers for the backers of a ballot drive to build a casino in York County refused to accept subpoenas from staff of the Maine Ethics Commission on Friday, moments after the panel voted unanimously to investigate the finances of the campaign.

The lawyers for the two major backers of the campaign – Shawn Scott and Lisa Scott – walked out of the ethics meeting room and would not accept the subpoenas, an act of defiance that could affect how the investigation plays out.

Commission members, after more than two hours of debate, seemed to be left with more questions, and concluded that an investigation into Horseracing Jobs Fairness, the committee behind the campaign, and its principal, Lisa Scott of Miami, was warranted – meaning that they had sufficient reason to believe a violation occurred.

That investigation is expected to take several weeks or even months and could cast a shadow over the committee’s effort to convince voters to support the referendum in November.

Members urged ethics commission Director Jonathan Wayne and his staff to work fast to complete the investigation as quickly as possible. To that end, Wayne had prepared subpoenas ahead of time in case the commission voted to launch the investigation. However, when he tried to present those subpoenas to Bruce Merrill, an attorney for Lisa Scott, and Alexis Fallon, representing Shawn Scott, both refused. Neither Merrill nor Fallon would answer questions from reporters as the lawyers walked out.

The ethics commission staff, in a detailed memo, had strongly recommended an investigation, as did lawmakers from both parties who believe Mainers were being misled about who was behind the proposal.

Lisa Scott is the sister of Shawn Scott, a former Las Vegas and now Northern Mariana Island investor and developer who has a checkered past relative to casino projects both in the United States and overseas.

Shawn Scott was behind the effort to open Maine’s first gambling facility in Bangor. He successfully led a statewide referendum in 2003 and then sold the rights to Penn National, which now operates Hollywood Casino. Prior to that sale, an investigation into Shawn Scott revealed a long history of questionable and deceptive practices in other states, including Nevada, New York and Louisiana.

The effort to bring another casino to Maine began in late 2015 with a petition-gathering effort, funded by Lisa Scott. The first effort failed after it was found that nearly half of the signatures gathered were deemed invalid.

However, a second petition was successful and the question has been certified for the November ballot. It will ask voters to support or reject a casino to be located in southern Maine.

Since the petition has been approved, ethics commission staff and lawmakers have expressed growing concerns about whether Lisa Scott or her ballot committee properly disclosed the source of its funding – much of which was linked to her brother and his companies.

Merrill and Fallon, the attorneys who addressed commission members on Friday, maintained that their clients did nothing wrong and each pointed out that Maine’s statute did not require them to detail exactly where the money was coming from.

This story will be updated

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered each morning. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines Breaking News Business Headlines High School Sports Real Estate

* I understand the Terms of Service.

Comments This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle AJAX powered Gravity Forms.