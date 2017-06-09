A couple of years ago, my husband and I had the honor of meeting the parents of slain American journalist James Foley in Biddeford Pool. The pain they endured was indescribable.

Can you imagine what thoughts went through their minds after the posting by Kathy Griffin of a video depicting her holding a likeness of Donald Trump’s bloodied, decapitated head? Love or hate our president, this goes beyond the pale as a form of comedy.

What kind of world are we becoming or bequeathing to future generations?

Wendy Colpitts

Biddeford

