NEW YORK — Aaron Hicks homered twice and rookie Jordan Montgomery pitched seven stellar innings to lead the New York Yankees over the Baltimore Orioles 8-2 on Friday night.

Starlin Castro also connected for the AL East leaders in the opener of a three-game series between division foes. New York has won three straight, outscoring rivals Boston and Baltimore 25-3 over the last three nights.

Jonathan Schoop hit a two-run homer for third-place Baltimore, which dropped 41/2 games behind the Yankees. Dylan Bundy (6-5) tossed six solid innings but lost for the fourth time in five outings.

Montgomery (4-4) set a career high with eight strikeouts in the longest outing of his 11 major league starts.

INDIANS 7, WHITE SOX 3: Edwin Encarnacion hit a go-ahead two-run homer, Corey Kluber won his second straight start since coming off the disabled list and Cleveland won at home.

RAYS 13, ATHLETICS 4: Host Tampa Bay tied a season high with five home runs, Alex Cobb went six strong innings and the Rays ripped visiting Oakland.

Steven Souza Jr., Mallex Smith, Logan Morrison, Tim Beckham and Corey Dickerson all homered for the Rays.

INTERLEAGUE

RANGERS 5, NATIONALS 2: Andrew Cashner quieted the National League’s top-hitting lineup, Jonathan Lucroy and Rougned Odor homered, and Texas won at Washington.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

ROCKIES 5, CUBS 3: Closer Greg Holland walked the bases loaded in the ninth inning before escaping, and Colorado held off host Chicago for its season-high sixth straight win.

MARLINS 12, PIRATES 7: Giancarlo Stanton smashed a 450-foot homer to center, Tyler Moore went deep twice and Miami pounded reeling host Pittsburgh.

CARDINALS 3, PHILLIES 2: Aledmys Diaz hit a solo home run, Michael Wacha pitched six strong innings and host St. Louis snapped a seven-game losing streak.

BRAVES 3, METS 2: Dansby Swanson turned a normal grounder up the middle into a hustle double, then dashed home on a single by pinch-hitter Rio Ruiz in the ninth inning to carry Atlanta at home.

