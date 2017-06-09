ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Tampa Bay Rays center fielder Kevin Kiermaier is expected to miss at least two months after breaking his right hip during a slide into first base.

The 2016 Gold Glove winner left the Rays’ game Thursday night against the Chicago White Sox after jamming the hip while trying to beat out an infield hit in the fifth inning.

Kiermaier underwent tests Friday and was placed on the 10-day disabled list.

He’s struggled this season defensively, committing six errors in 62 games.

Tampa Bay recalled Mallex Smith from Triple-A Durham to replace Kiermaier.

The Rays also placed first baseman Rickie Weeks Jr. on the 10-day DL because of a right shoulder impingement and acquired infield Taylor Featherston from Philadelphia for cash considerations.

CARDINALS: Wobbly St. Louis shook up its coaching staff and cut slumping infielder Jhonny Peralta.

Third base coach Chris Maloney was replaced by Mike Shildt, and the Cardinals shuffled other assistant coaching positions. They also activated second baseman Kolten Wong from DL.

St. Louis went into Friday night’s game against Philadelphia with a 26-32 record.

METS: Outfielder Yoenis Cespedes will come off the DL for Saturday’s doubleheader against the Atlanta Braves.

The slugger went on the DL on April 28 with a strained left hamstring and then took a break of nearly two weeks after he had tightness in his right quadriceps. He played Thursday and was 0 for 4 while playing left field for the Mets’ minor league in St. Lucie, Florida.

