Brunswick police are still investigating a note containing a bomb threat that was found at the L.L. Bean manufacturing facility Thursday night, forcing an evacuation.

Cmdr. Mark M. Waltz said detectives are not releasing details of the threat, such as what the note said, where it was found or how it was written.

About 300 people work in the plant, which makes boots, bags and dog beds, among other items.

Waltz said his investigators are looking at plant workers as possible suspects, but said they are not close to making an arrest.

Firefighters and police rushed to the plant at 8 Industrial Parkway about 5:41 p.m. after someone pulled the fire alarm there, which is a common part of bomb threat evacuation procedures as a quick way to get everyone out of a building, Waltz said. Brunswick Police received a 911 call saying that the fire alarm had been pulled, and then another call saying a note had been found indicating an explosive device might be in the building, according to a release from Brunswick Police Thursday night.

Bomb dogs swept the facility but found no explosives and the facility was turned back over to L.L. Bean staff after about 90 minutes, police said.

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered each morning. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines Breaking News Business Headlines High School Sports Real Estate

* I understand the Terms of Service.

Phone This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle AJAX powered Gravity Forms.