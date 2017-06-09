Police are trying to find a Gardiner woman whose relatives said they have not seen her or heard from her in several days.

The woman, Megan Gregory, 27, is described as 5 feet, 4 inches tall and about 130 to 140 pounds, according to a notice on the Gardiner Police Department’s Facebook page. She has blond hair and blue eyes. The last time Gregory was seen, in Augusta, she was wearing black yoga pants, a blue sweatshirt and flip flops.

Anyone who knows where to fine her is asked to call Gardiner police at 624-7076.

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered each morning. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines Breaking News Business Headlines High School Sports Real Estate

* I understand the Terms of Service.

Name This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle AJAX powered Gravity Forms.