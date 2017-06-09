FOOTBALL

Patriots sign last member of 2017 draft class

The New England Patriots signed third-round draft pick Derek Rivers.

A defensive end out of Youngstown State, Rivers was the Patriots’ highest selection in April’s draft at 83rd overall.

With his signing, New England now has signed all four members of its 2017 class.

The 6-foot-5, 250-pound Rivers is expected to be used as a pass rusher. He was a two-time All-American.

GOLF

PGA: Chez Reavie shot a 5-under 65 to move to 9-under 131 and share the lead with Charl Schwartzel and Sebastian Munoz after two rounds at the St. Jude Classic in Memphis, Tennessee.

CHAMPIONS: Bernhard Langer, Kevin Sutherland and Glen Day each shot 6-under 66 to share the opening-round lead at the PGA Tour Champions event in Des Moines, Iowa.

Langer won the last two senior circuit events, both majors, and is seeking to become the first player on the 50-and-over tour with wins in three straight starts since Fred Couples in 2010.

Six players shot 5-under 67s.

EUROPEAN TOUR: Chilean golfer Felipe Aguilar followed up his strong start with a 2-under 70 to retain a two-stroke lead over England’s Graeme Storm after the second round of the Lyoness Open in Austria.

LPGA: Alena Sharp shot her second straight 66 to move into a share of the lead at 12-under 132 after the second round of the Manulife LPGA Classic in Cambridge, Ontario.

Sharp was tied with American Lexi Thompson (65) and South Korea’s Hyo Joo Kim (68).

AUTO RACING

NASCAR: Kyle Busch turned a lap of 179.151 mph to win the pole at Pocono Raceway in Pennsylvania.

Busch had the fastest lap to win a NASCAR Cup pole for the second straight week. Busch won the pole at Dover International Speedway.

COLLEGES

BASKETBALL: Butler Coach Chris Holtmann replaces the fired Thad Matta at Ohio State.

Holtmann, the reigning Big East coach of the year, will be paid about $3 million a year under an eight-year deal.

SOCCER

WORLD CUP QUALIFIER: Host Andorra made history by beating Hungary 1-0 to win its first qualifier in 13 years, ending a 66-match winless streak in official competitions.

• Forward Ola Toivonen’s unlikely goal lifted Sweden over France 2-1, moving the Swedes to the top of Group A, level with second-place France on 13 points.

The Netherlands climbed to third place – three points behind – after crushing last-place Luxembourg 5-0.

OLYMPICS

SUMMER GAMES: The International Olympic Committee has proposed picking the 2024 and 2028 Olympic host cities at the same time this year.

Los Angeles and Paris now seem certain to both be awarded a Summer Games in September as the IOC tries to safeguard its signature event for the next decade.

BASEBALL

TWILIGHT LEAGUE: Aero scored three runs in the first inning and won 4-1 against Edge Academy in Portland.

Jack Davenport, Nick Cartmell and Ryan Quinn each hit RBI singles in the first inning for Aero (2-1).

Edge Academy (1-1) scored a run in the second on a solo homer by Alex Curtis.

Davenport (1-0) earned the win for Aero, allowing four hits and one earned run with six strikeouts in four innings.

