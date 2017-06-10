KENNEBUNK — An adjustment late in the first half allowed the top-ranked Kennebunk girls’ lacrosse team to get the best of fourth-seeded Cape Elizabeth 9-6 in a Class B South girls’ lacrosse semifinal Saturday.

The Rams advanced to Wednesday’s regional final – their fifth straight – and will play second-seeded Falmouth, a 13-12 winner over Lake Region.

“(Assistant coaches) Joe (Schwartzman) and Joe (Bush) tightened the defense,” said Kennebunk Coach Annie Barker. “They had the girls sink in a little bit more.”

After making the defensive shift late in the first half, the Rams shut out the Capers over the final 28 minutes, including the entire second half.

“We scored off some cutters by getting their defense to move and shift,” said Cape Elizabeth Coach Alex Spark.

“They adjusted in the second half. They were tighter on our cutters and tighter on the ball. It was harder for us to get off our passes.”

A strong Kennebunk finish sent the teams into halftime tied 6-6.

After scoring the first two goals and opening a 6-3 lead, the Capers (8-6) saw their lead disappear when Kennebunk (12-2) took over in the final two minutes of the half.

The Rams rattled off three goals in less than a minute – with Erin Gorton scoring two of her three first-half goals and Gabby Fogg tying the game.

“They gained momentum off those quick goals,” said Spark. “We got caught standing back a little bit and it’s tough to come back after something like that.

“We continued to fight after that and our defense made turnover after turnover. We battled right until the end but Kennebunk is such a great program that took advantage of a few lulls in our defense. We couldn’t get it done on the attack when we needed to.”

Kennebunk also got first-half goals from Briannagh Beaudette and Katherine Koch.

Casey Kelley and Karli Chapin both scored twice in the first half for the Capers. Mariah Deschino and Susie Graham added a goal each.

Beaudette secured a loose ball in the offensive end off the opening draw of the second half and quickly unleashed a shot into the top left corner of the net for Kennebunk’s first leade.

She added another goal – the Rams’ fifth straight – less than two minutes later as Kennebunk took advantage of a man-up situation.

Hallie Schwartzman pushed the lead to 9-6 when she scored from Fogg with just under 12 minutes remaining, all but ending Cape Elizabeth’s best season under Spark.

“We put Cape back on the map this season, which is important to remember,” said Spark. “It’s emotional right now and we have a great group of seniors, so it’s weighing on our mind that we’re losing those six girls.

“The girls should be proud of how they played and what they did this season.”

