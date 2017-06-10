SOUTH BERWICK — Luci Albers finished with a goal and an assist Saturday as second-seeded Marshwood beat third-ranked Thornton Academy 4-3 in a Class A South girls’ lacrosse semifinal.

The Hawks (11-3) will play fifth-seeded Gorham or top-ranked Massabesic, who met Saturday night, for the regional championship Wednesday.

Albers scored what proved to be the winning goal with 4:25 to play after a penalty. She came from the left side and cut sharply to the middle for a point-blank shot, giving Marshwood a 4-2 lead.

“I really wanted it. I wanted that goal, and I knew where I wanted to put it and I just focused on putting it there,” said Albers.

“In a game like this when you go down 4-2, it feels like you’re down 20,” said Thornton Coach Craig Agreste.

Albers, a senior midfielder, assisted on the opening goal of the game, setting up Zoe Janetos with 16:25 remaining in the first half.

“Our talk in the locker room (before the game) was very pumped up. We were very amped for this, a chance to show that we can beat (Thornton Academy) twice,” said Albers.

Thornton (10-4) cut its deficit to 4-3 with 45.6 seconds to play on a goal from Erika Entz but were unable to gain possession again.

“You can’t ever be comfortable. A two-goal lead is the worst in sports,” said Marshwood Coach Bernie Marvin. “We couldn’t be comfortable because we knew (Thornton) would come flying down. It was a matter of time.”

Entz scored two goals for the Trojans.

“It’s always a one- or two-goal game either way (against Thornton),” said Marvin. “We have a similar style. They’re very well coached and their kids get after it like my kids do. I totally expected this.”

Marshwood (11-3) took a 2-0 lead with 2.6 seconds remaining in the first half. After a penalty with 7.1 seconds left, Paige Singer charged toward the net and fired a shot that bounced in front and over the right shoulder of goalie Dana Sirois.

“It’s a different game if (we) go in (to halftime) 1-0,” said Agreste. “Hats off to (Marshwood. They played better and they played hard. My girls played great and I’m very, very proud of them,”

The Trojans responded in the second half with more efficiency on offense. Alana Pettaway scored just over two minutes in to slice the Marshwood lead to 2-1.

The Hawks answered five minutes later on a terrific give-and-go between Reagan Nichols and Marin Smith. From the top of the perimeter, Nichols found Smith cutting middle, then cut middle herself as Smith faded up to the perimeter. Smith passed to the cutting Nichols, who scored to make it 3-1.

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered each morning. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines Breaking News Business Headlines High School Sports Real Estate

* I understand the Terms of Service.

Name This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle AJAX powered Gravity Forms.