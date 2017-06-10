The fake newspaper pages Mary Mayhew used at her gubernatorial campaign kickoff Tuesday prove beyond any doubt that she is indeed Gov. LePage’s true disciple.

Neil Gallagher

Brunswick

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered each morning. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines Breaking News Business Headlines High School Sports Real Estate

* I understand the Terms of Service.

Name This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle AJAX powered Gravity Forms.