BOSTON — Chris Sale outlasted Justin Verlander to win his seventh straight decision in a matchup of big-name pitchers Saturday night, and the Boston Red Sox pulled away late to beat the Detroit Tigers, 11-3.

Mitch Moreland’s tiebreaking, two-run double sparked a three-run seventh inning and Boston added five in the eighth for its second straight late-inning victory against the Tigers. The Red Sox have won 13 of 19.

UP NEXT WHO: Tigers (Norris 2-4) at Red Sox (Pomeranz 6-3) WHEN: 8:05 p.m. Sunday TV: ESPN Search photos available for purchase: Photo Store →

Sale (8-2) pitched seven solid innings, giving up three runs on nine hits, striking out seven without issuing a walk.

Verlander was gone with a high pitch count after five innings, allowing three runs and four walks with three strikeouts after leaving his previous start following two innings because of a tight right groin.

Detroit has lost 4 of 5.

With runners on first and second, Moreland doubled off the Green Monster against Warwick Saupold (1-1). Josh Rutledge added an RBI single.

Andrew Benintendi had a two-run single in the eighth and finished with three RBI. Moreland also had an RBI single in a two-run third.

The Tigers made it 2-2 in the fifth, but the Red Sox regained the lead that inning on Benintendi’s sacrifice fly.

Detroit retied it on Mikie Mahtook’s RBI single an inning later.

Sale escaped a jam in the third with runners on the corners and no outs by striking out three straight, including Miguel Cabrera looking with a 96 mph fastball on the inside corner.

Red Sox center fielder Jackie Bradley Jr. helped Sale out of trouble in the first with a diving catch of J.D. Martinez’s sinking liner.

ATHLETICS, RAYS SPLIT: Sean Manaea won his fifth consecutive start to help Oakland split a rare scheduled doubleheader with a 7-2 win at St. Petersburg, Florida.

Tampa Bay won the opener 6-5 on Evan Longoria’s RBI single in the 10th inning that completed a 3-hour, 56-minute game.

ASTROS 3, ANGELS 1: Mike Fiers had another solid start and Brian McCann homered to lead Houston to a win at home.

Fiers (4-2) allowed a season-low two hits and one run, which was unearned, in a season-high 71/3 innings to get his third straight win after managing just one win in his first nine starts.

WHITE SOX 5, INDIANS 3: David Holmberg allowed two runs in five innings for his first win in two years, Jose Abreu had an RBI single in a three-run first and Chicago won at Cleveland.

Holmberg (1-0) recorded his first victory since July 30, 2015, when he pitched for Cincinnati against Pittsburgh. He was making his third start and 11th appearance of the season.

YANKEES 16, ORIOLES 3: Rookie Aaron Judge hit his major league-leading 19th home run and New York connected five times in all, battering Chris Tillman and visiting Baltimore for its fourth straight win.

Starlin Castro, Gary Sanchez, Didi Gregorius and Matt Holliday also homered in New York’s biggest offensive show this season.

National League

METS SWEEP BRAVES: Steven Matz pitched seven impressive innings in his season debut, Jay Bruce hit a three-run homer and New York won 8-1 at Atlanta to sweep a doubleheader.

Yoenis Cespedes made a smashing return in the first game, hitting a grand slam to celebrate his return to the lineup following a six-week stint on the disabled list.

The Mets won the opener, 6-1.

PIRATES 7, MARLINS 6: Jordy Mercer hit a tying two-run triple in the eighth and John Jaso followed with a go-ahead double, lifting host Pittsburgh over Miami.

ROCKIES 9, CUBS 1: Mark Reynolds and Charlie Blackmon homered, rookie Jeff Hoffman pitched neatly into the seventh inning and Colorado won its seventh straight, in Chicago.

CARDINALS 7, PHILLIES 0: Carlos Martinez struck out 11 in a shutout and St. Louis won at home against Philadelphia.

INTERLEAGUE

RANGERS 6, NATIONALS 3: Robinson Chirinos nearly put Texas ahead during a ninth-inning rally that tied it, then hit a three-run homer in the 11th that sent Texas to a win in Washington.

ROYALS 12, PADRES 6: Lorenzo Cain hit two homers, including a grand slam that capped a nine-run rally in the eighth inning that sent Kansas City to a win in San Diego.

TWINS 3, GIANTS 2: Brian Dozier and Kennys Vargas hit home runs, leading Jose Berrios and host Minnesota over San Francisco.

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered each morning. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines Breaking News Business Headlines High School Sports Real Estate

* I understand the Terms of Service.

Email This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle AJAX powered Gravity Forms.