Empty Bowl Supper. Benefit for Haitian children. Sacred Heart Church, 65 Mellen St., Portland. 5-7 p.m. Saturday. $10. Also, Sacred Heart Church Hall, Summer Street, Hallowell, 5-7 p.m.
Inspirational service. Two evenings of worship and ministry with David Wagner and Adam Miller. Kingdom Life Church, 191 High St., Oakland. 6-9 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Letting Go of Anxiety. Weekly drop-in mediation classes. $10, The Yoga Center, 449 Forest Ave., Portland, www.meditationinmaine.org, 10-11:30 a.m. Sunday.
Rosary Rally. St. Anne Parish, 299 Main St., Gorham. Noon Tuesday. www.maineneedsfatima.org.
Community Chaplains Needed Now: Hope Amidst Confusion. Conversation with author Bob Atkinson on how we can make sense of these times. Free but RSVP. Chaplaincy Institute of Maine, 302 Stevens Ave., Portland. www.chimeofmaine.org, 5:30- 7 p.m. Wednesday.
