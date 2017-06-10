CAPE ELIZABETH — Gibson Harnett threw a five-hitter, and ninth-seeded Yarmouth knocked off No. 4 Cape Elizabeth 2-0 on Saturday to advance to the Class B South baseball final.

It was the third straight playoff road victory for Yarmouth (14-5), which took the lead in the top of the first when Chris Romano led off with a single and eventually scored on a throwing error.

The Clippers added to their lead when Joe Coyne drew a bases-loaded walk in the third, scoring Luke Waeldner.

Cape Elizabeth (13-5) had the bases loaded with no outs in the bottom of the third, but Marshall Peterson lined out to first baseman John Thoma, who stepped on the bag to double off Brendan Tinsman. Harnett retired the next batter to end the threat.

Harnett struck out four and retired 13 consecutive batters to end the game.

YORK 11, WELLS 6: Trevor LaBonte drove home the go-ahead run in the fourth inning and added a two-run double in the sixth as the second-ranked Wildcats (15-3) pulled away from No. 3 Wells in a Class B South semifinal in York.

York broke a 4-4 tie in the bottom of the fourth after the Warriors took advantage of two throwing errors to tie the game with three runs in the top of the inning. Riley Linn singled and eventually came home on LaBonte’s hit down the right-field line.

The Wildcats widened the lead to 11-4 with a six-run sixth, highlighted by LaBonte’s double and Shane Pidgeon’s two-run triple.

Andrew Skeats crushed a two-run homer over the left-field fence for Wells in the seventh inning.

MT. ARARAT 4, EDWARD LITTLE 2: Kyle Brennan hit three RBI singles and seventh-seeded Mt. Ararat (11-8) rallied to upset the third-seeded Red Eddies (14-4) in a Class A North semifinal in Auburn.

Edward Little grabbed a 2-1 lead in the bottom of the fifth on an RBI single by Ian Brushwein, following a sacrifice fly by Tyler Blanchard.

Brennan tied it with an RBI single in the sixth, and the Eagles pushed across the go-ahead run on a fielder’s choice.

Brennan, who drove home the game’s first run in the first inning, added an RBI single in the seventh.

MONMOUTH ACADEMY 8, WINTHROP 4: Avery Amero pitched 61/3 innings of scoreless relief and the sixth-seeded Mustangs (11-7) pounded out 16 hits to beat the No. 2 Ramblers (11-7) in a Class C South semifinal in Winthrop.

LACROSSE

SCARBOROUGH 6, GORHAM 5: Marco Manfra’s fourth goal, with 8:13 remaining, lifted the top-seeded Red Storm (12-2) over the fourth-seeded Rams (10-4) in a Class A South semifinal at Scarborough.

Gorham opened a 4-0 lead in the first quarter, but Scarborough, the reigning state champion, got the next five goals to take the lead in the third quarter.

Cam Thibault had a goal and an assist for the Red Storm, and Mark Guerette also scored. Scarborough goalie Dominic Joy made three saves.

Alex York led Gorham with two goals and an assist, and Carter Landry stopped 13 shots.

BRUNSWICK 12, CHEVERUS 8: Aiden and Christian Glover each scored three goals and the top-seeded Dragons (14-0) scored five goals in the third quarter to beat the fourth-seeded Stags (10-4) in a Class A North semifinal in Brunswick.

Max Gramins and Henry Doherty each added two goals for Brunswick, which led 10-5 after three quarters. The Dragons, seeking a fourth straight regional title, will host No. 2 Lewiston on Wednesday.

Max Coffin and Michael Hatch each scored three goals for Cheverus, and Sean Walsh made 14 saves.

FALMOUTH 16, YORK 4: Devin Russell and Jack Scribner each scored five goals as the second-seeded Yachtsmen (12-1) beat No. 3 York (9-5) in a Class B South semifinal in Falmouth.

Henry Farnham and Brendan Hickey each scored twice, and Louis Mainella and Nate Arrants added a goal apiece.

Liam Tucker was strong in goal with 14 saves.

CAPE ELIZABETH 18, WELLS 2: Owen Thoreck powered the offense for the top-seeded Capers (12-1) with five goals and three assists as they rolled past the fourth-seeded Warriors (10-1) in a Class B South semifinal at Cape Elizabeth.

Jackson Woods added four goals, Tate Perkins had two goals and two assists, and Noah Bates also scored twice.

Evan Whitten got both goals for Wells.

The Capers will host second-seeded Falmouth in the regional final Wednesday.

