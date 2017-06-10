Taylor Crosby doubled home Morgan Boyle and Sydney Gilbert to stake Portland to an early lead, and the second-seeded Bulldogs beat No. 3 Thornton Academy 4-1 in a Class A South softball semifinal Saturday.

Crosby’s hit gave Portland (16-2) a 2-0 lead in the first inning.

Thornton (14-4) got a run back in the top of the second when Olivia Paradis led off with a single and later scored on Sarah Casey’s sacrifice fly. Jess Brown answered with a two-run double in the bottom of the second.

Brown pitched a four-hitter as Portland reached its first regional final since 2004. The Bulldogs will meet top-seeded Scarborough at 7 p.m. Wednesday at St. Joseph’s College.

SCARBOROUGH 5, WINDHAM 0: Hunter Greenleaf hit a pinch-hit grand slam to break a scoreless tie in the bottom of the fourth, and the top-seeded Red Storm (18-0) beat the fourth-seeded Eagles (14-4) in a Class A South semifinal in Scarborough.

Laura Powell, Abbie Murrell, Samantha Carreiro and Isabella Dickinson each had two hits for Scarborough, while Lily Volk pitched a three-hitter with 13 strikeouts.

Alex Morang hit a double for Windham.

FRYEBURG ACADEMY 5, MORSE 4: Nicole Bennett hit a two-run homer and an RBI double, and the third-seeded Raiders (15-3) held off No. 7 Morse (13-6) in a Class B South semifinal at Fryeburg.

Mackenzie Buzzell scored three runs and belted a triple and a sixth-inning home run that made it 5-0. Makayla Cooper added two triples.

The Shipbuilders rallied for four runs in the seventh but stranded the tying run at second base when Bennett got a strikeout to end the game.

OCEANSIDE 8, ELLSWORTH 4: Lauren Hatch’s bases-loaded triple keyed a five-run first inning as the fourth-seeded Mariners (16-2) downed No. 8 Ellsworth (12-7) in a Class B North semifinal in Rockland.

Hatch laced her triple down the left-field line and scored when the ball was mishandled. Casey Pine started the rally with an RBI single.

Hannah Moholland doubled home Chloe Jones and Alexis Mazurek in the fourth inning for a 7-0 lead. Rachel Joyce drove home the final Oceanside run in the sixth.

Trinity Montigny rapped an RBI single as Ellsworth used a combination of Oceanside miscues to score three runs in the sixth and one in the seventh.

Jones earned the win, striking out 11. Mazurek finished with three hits, and Moholland and Joyce had two each.

LACROSSE

FALMOUTH 13, LAKE REGION 12: Devon Sarazin scored six goals and Olivia Stucker had six assists as the second-seeded Yachtsmen (10-3) edged the sixth-seeded Lakers (8-6) in a Class B South semifinal at Falmouth.

Sydney Bell had two goals and two assists, and Chelsey Smithwick also scored twice for Falmouth.

Lake Region got five goals from Lauren Jakobs and four from Rachel Shanks.

Falmouth will travel to Kennebunk to face the top-seeded Rams in the regional final Wednesday.

YARMOUTH 16, ST. DOMINIC 6: Eva Then had four goals and an assist to power the top-seeded Clippers (14-0) past the fifth-seeded Saints (8-6) in a Class B North semifinal at Yarmouth.

Ella Antolini finished with three goals and an assist, Katie Waeldner had two goals and an assist, and Meredith Lane, Cory Langenbach, Greta Elder and Molly Wilson each had a goal and an assist.

Caroline Castonguay led St. Dom’s with four goals. Rileigh Stebbins and Emma Theriault also scored for the Saints.

Yarmouth will host Oceanside at 6 p.m. Wednesday.

MASSABESIC 4, GORHAM 1: Morgan Pike, Maddie Drain and Hallie Benton scored in the first half and Lydia Wasina made five saves as the top-seeded Mustangs (14-0) beat No. 5 Gorham (8-6) in a Class A South semifinal in Waterboro.

Josie Ring netted Massabesic’s final goal with six minutes left, before Gorham’s Celia Begonia countered 10 seconds later.

Paige Hume made 10 saves for Gorham.

