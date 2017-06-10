GOLF

Woods told officers he took Xanax, other medications

Tiger Woods told officers during his DUI arrest last month that he had taken Xanax, as well as other prescription medications.

Woods’ claim was revealed in an unredacted version of the Jupiter Police Department’s investigation report, obtained Friday by The Golf Channel.

Woods, the 14-time major champion who had back surgery in April, was found asleep at the wheel of his Mercedes around 2 a.m. on May 29 and arrested on a DUI charge. A breath test registered 0.0 for alcohol, corroborating Woods’ claim that he had an “unexpected reaction” to prescription medicine.

PGA: Rafa Cabrera Bello shot a 5-under 65 to join Ben Crane and Stewart Cink in a three-way tie for the lead after three rounds at the St. Jude Classic in Memphis, Tennessee.

LPGA: Lexi Thompson shot a 67 for a 17-under 199 total and a one-stroke lead after the third round of the Manulife Classic at Cambridge, Ontario.

CHAMPIONS: Brandt Jobe shot a six-under 66 to take a share of the lead with Glen Day following the second round in Des Moines, Iowa.

EUROPEAN: Chilean golfer Felipe Aguilar retained a two-stroke lead after the third round of the Lyoness Open in Atzenbrugg, Austria.

TENNIS

WIMBLEDON: Five-time major champion Maria Sharapova pulled out of Wimbledon qualifying because of an injured left thigh.

Sharapova said Saturday that the muscle tear she got at the Italian Open last month won’t allow her to compete at grass-court tournaments she was scheduled to play.

AUTO RACING

XFINITY: Brad Keselowski made a last-lap pass to win the Pocono Green 250 at Pocono Raceway in Long Pond, Pennsylvania.

Keselowski won the first two stages of the race but couldn’t pass leader Kyle Larson until the final lap. Justin Allgaier also passed Larson on the final lap to finish second.

FORMULA ONE: Lewis Hamilton won the pole position at the Canadian Grand Prix in Montreal for the third straight year.

It’s the sixth pole position in Montreal for Hamilton and the 65th in his career, tying him with Ayrton Senna and just three behind Michael Schumacher’s record of 68.

HOCKEY

NHL: A person with knowledge of the situation said the Florida Panthers offered their coaching job to San Jose assistant coach Bob Boughner.

The sides are working through details with the expectation that a deal can be finalized no later than Monday, said the person who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the talks are ongoing.

SOCCER

WORLD CUP QUALIFYING: Sandro Wagner scored a hat trick on his second appearance for Germany as the defending champion maintained its perfect record in qualifying with another rout of San Marino, 7-0.

n Harry Kane’s stoppage-time equalizer rescued a 2-2 draw for England against Scotland after a pair of late Leigh Griffiths free kicks looked to have completed a dramatic comeback.

BASEBALL

NECBL: Brock Keener hit a two-run double, and the Sanford Mainers (1-3) scored all their runs in the first inning in a 3-1 win over the visiting Plymouth Pilgrims (3-1).

Sanford grabbed a 1-0 lead on a bases-loaded walk that scored Connor Aube, who was hit by a pitch by Plymouth starter Teddy Carey. Keener followed with his double that scored Riley Pittman and Ryan Hogan. Justin Courtney picked up the win, allowing one run on four hits and a walk, striking out five in 71/3 innings.

– Staff and news service report

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered each morning. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines Breaking News Business Headlines High School Sports Real Estate

* I understand the Terms of Service.

Name This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle AJAX powered Gravity Forms.