PHIPPSBURG – Just four miles from every convenience in central Bath, and a scenic 11-mile ride to the many splendors of Popham Beach, here is a special property indeed.

Turn off U.S. Route 209 into the driveway, and that fact is immediately apparent. Before you is a southern-exposure array of wonderful gardens – island beds, ornamentals, perennials, stone benches, berries, vegetables (the peas should be pickable by July 4). There’s even a rocky little scooped-out hollow designed to become a water feature.

Speaking of water features, you can walk trails through abutting tree-growth land to take a swim in Winnegance Lake. And there’s an outdoor shower on the deck, which combines with the huge, flagstone patio to provide an ideal entertaining spot for gatherings large and small. (The cook’s kitchen, which has a six-burner Viking Professional gas range, opens to the deck.) The hot tub conveys; inquire about other furnishings/equipment, e.g. the grill.

On the west side of the one-acre, oasis-like lot, a heated, insulated, well-lit workshop/studio of more than 1,000 square feet provides multiple options for a home business (its present use).

And that would be in addition to a 3,660-square-foot, nine-room vintage home that began life in 1790, as a center-chimney Cape; has seen several expansions, over many decades; and has been so scrupulously maintained and updated by its longtime owners, the list of improvements, and carefully preserved historic details, could not fit in this space.

Versatility is one hallmark. The home has long housed a second business, in the lovely, original front parlor. A newer, carpeted, skylit room above the garage makes a perfect office/studio/rehearsal space. The marvelous bonus room is also multi-purpose. And the upstairs master suite is a true haven, with its own sitting room.

The home at 237 Main Road, Phippsburg, is listed for sale at $399,000 by Andrea Galuza of RE/MAX Riverside in Topsham. Annual taxes are $3,278 (2016-17). Please note that an Open House will be held from 1-3 p.m. today, Sunday May 21.

For more information, contact Andrea at 751-9701, 725-8505 ext. 111, or at [email protected].

The Home of the Week is produced by the Marketing Department of the Maine Sunday Telegram. Photos by Geniene Marco. Please send feature home suggestions to [email protected].

