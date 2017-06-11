Sen. Susan Collins says that while former FBI Director James Comey’s testimony about his firing by President Donald Trump was “thorough,” there remains the possibility of “misinterpretation.”

The Maine Republican and Senate Intelligence Committee member said Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union” that it was wrong for Trump to bring up the Russian election-meddling investigation in conversation with Comey but whether Trump did anything illegal is another issue.

She said Comey’s testimony doesn’t “eliminate the possibility that there was a misinterpretation.”

Comey testified before the committee Thursday that he believes he was fired by Trump in an effort to affect the investigation.

On another issue, Collins said she supports reducing Medicaid costs without “throwing people off the rolls.”

