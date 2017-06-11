Editor’s note: Columnist Cynthia Dill was not asked to deliver a commencement speech this year, but she was prepared. Had she been invited, this is what she would have said.

Graduates of (fill in the blank), Congratulations!

Here’s my advice: Play a part in defining your generation’s zeitgeist. Do something to help set the mood and tempo of your generation because nature abhors a vacuum, and if you’re not defining the generation’s ethos, guess who will? A vacuum picks up dirt, and dirtbags make lousy leaders. Grunge covers their lenses and blurs their vision. Go forth instead and shine. Be as bright as you can for as long as you can whenever you can to maximize the light in the world. Remember that no one can make you feel inferior without your consent.

Keep graduating. Don’t stop commencing. You got the diploma, and you will eventually get the real job, but chances are it will not be your final destination.

So be flexible, take risks, manage your expectations and you will succeed. Graduate a little bit every year so your attitude remains fresh about what’s next and you remain curious about what’s around the corner. Build time into your busy schedule to reinvent yourself now and again. Keep stepping up, but pace yourself. The mountain is high and the trail long and you have all day.

Enjoy hard work and make thinking a priority. There’s no job that’s “mindless” unless you choose to stop thinking while doing it. Spend the day raking leaves, for example, until the job is well done and think, too, while you’re at it. Think about world and family affairs as you rake row after row. Think of things you or others could do to fix or improve things as you fill the bags with leaves or drag the tarp to the woods. Think of how to make life easier and more pleasant for those you love. Your physical surroundings will often reflect your mental health, and vice versa. Give your mind the exercise it needs by letting it wonder. What are your goals and how to achieve them, or, what is the meaning of life?

Have courage. Stand up to bullies, especially the ones who accuse you of being “elitist” because you know some stuff from graduating. Dive under the wave of ignorance washing over America right now. Belong to the society of reasonable people who don’t maraud around earth and the internet waving a pitchfork and spitting venom. Seething is not an American ideal the Founding Fathers espoused in our country’s origin. The era of angry buffoons can’t last forever, and your trick is to tread water until the next renaissance of reason and partake.

Speak your mind – use your voice or you will lose it. Make a point whether it’s correct or not. Throw your view into the mix and see what happens. You may change your mind or others.

Be optimistic. Spend more energy trying to solve problems than worrying about them. Don’t be a Debbie Downer pointing out what’s negative. Don’t complain about weather.

Express your values. Wear them on your sleeve. Tattoo. Give without expectation of return. Be tolerant. Trustworthy.

Don’t eat too much. The size of one’s vessel is not as important as the size of its hold. Weight is not as important as space for energy to flow in and out. Give your engine of digestion regular breaks in order to hear other messages coming from within. The incredible lightness of being is just that.

Look at the sky a lot. It’s often dynamic, and the exercise of lifting your gaze to the heavens is mind-altering. It inspires wonder and liberates us. The infinity of the sky is proof we are but fleeting bursts of energy in some much larger light show over which we have no control. Tend to your small flame and share your light and heat.

Hear and smell the ocean in all seasons.

Don’t be a stooge, toady, sycophant or bootlicker. Get it?

Don’t be a hater.

Look sharp.

Be kind to people, plants and animals.

Find humor in almost everything.

Limit liquids to water, coffee, tea, milk, juice and wine.

Start with a puddle of olive oil, lots of fresh garlic and crushed red pepper and you will be fine.

Cynthia Dill is a civil rights lawyer and a former state senator. She can be contacted at:

[email protected]

Twitter: @dillesquire

