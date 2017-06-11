Portland nearly broke a high temperature record Sunday that was set more than three decades ago, according to the National Weather Service in Gray.
Meteorologist James Brown said Portland International Jetport recorded a high temperature of 91 on Sunday, 2 degrees shy of the 93 degree mark set in 1984.
Brown said the city of Augusta tied its all-time record on Sunday with a high of 91 degrees, which was also set in 1984.
Monday may not bring much relief from the heat. Brown said temperatures in Portland will push into the 80s, but a cool-down is coming Tuesday. By Wednesday, the temperatures in Portland will settle into the low 70s.