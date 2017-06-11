Portland nearly broke a high temperature record Sunday that was set more than three decades ago, according to the National Weather Service in Gray.

Meteorologist James Brown said Portland International Jetport recorded a high temperature of 91 on Sunday, 2 degrees shy of the 93 degree mark set in 1984.

Brown said the city of Augusta tied its all-time record on Sunday with a high of 91 degrees, which was also set in 1984.

Monday may not bring much relief from the heat. Brown said temperatures in Portland will push into the 80s, but a cool-down is coming Tuesday. By Wednesday, the temperatures in Portland will settle into the low 70s.

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered each morning. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines Breaking News Business Headlines High School Sports Real Estate

* I understand the Terms of Service.

Comments This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle AJAX powered Gravity Forms.