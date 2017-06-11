On May 17, a letter was published by Michael P. Bacon of Westbrook, which you titled “Conservatives seem distant from a Christian philosophy.”

He calls Jesus “a bleeding-heart liberal (the original one).”

Well, Jesus would oppose abortion, 100 percent pro-life. For marriage between a man and a woman only. Liberal ideals? I think not.

And as far as claiming that Jesus repeatedly urged redistribution of wealth: Jesus wants it to be out of the heart’s generosity, rather than forced.

Oh, and Jesus would oppose the death penalty.

Jeffrey Schneider

Brunswick

