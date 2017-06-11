FRIDAY, Sept. 15 at 7:30 a.m.
Portland House of Music and Events
About Like A Boss
The Portland Press Herald presents Like A Boss, a live Q&A business event series. Our CEO and Publisher Lisa DeSisto will meet one-on-one with local CEOs and business leaders for a behind the scenes look at their career paths, the ups and downs of running their businesses and the trends shaping them. Join us to hear insightful, first-hand accounts of the realities of running a business.
This episode features John Stiker, CEO of Stonewall Kitchen, a nationally recognized food brand headquartered in York. Stiker served as an officer in the U.S. Navy and began his career in consumer products as a brand manager at Proctor & Gamble. Prior to Stonewall, Stiker was a senior operating partner at Centre Partners Management, a middle market private equity firm; CEO at Distant Lands Trading Company; and an executive vice president at Bumble Bee Foods.
RSVP required. Coffee, donuts and stage set provided by Coffee By Design, The Holy Donut and Red Thread.