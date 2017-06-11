PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Pirates right-hander Jameson Taillon is scheduled start against the Colorado Rockies on Monday, five weeks after surgery for testicular cancer. He was placed on the 10-day disabled list May 6, two days before surgery, and waited only a week before doctors cleared him to pick up a baseball and play catch.

Taillon, 25, had a 3.31 ERA in six starts before surgery. He made three rehab starts.

“It’s been an interesting process for everybody – not something we saw coming into my 2017 season,” Taillon said. “I’m excited to pitch. My family knows. My family definitely knows. But outside of that, I haven’t made too big of a deal about it. After this right here, I really want to be a pitcher again. Just want to be a guy on the team making starts and doing my job.”

To make room for Taillon, the Pirates removed right-hander Tyler Glasnow from the rotation and optioned him to Class AAA Indianapolis. Right-hander Chad Kuhl was in line to start Monday but will instead be bumped back to Wednesday, starting in Glasnow’s spot.

NATIONALS: Koda Glover’s blown save Saturday afternoon grew into a lingering issue when he and his manager revealed that the 24-year-old suffered a back injury in the shower before the game, but he did not tell Nationals coaches until after his outing.

The Nationals placed Glover on the 10-day disabled list on Sunday with what they called “lower back stiffness,” and activated right-hander Joe Blanton to take his place. Blanton had been on the disabled list since May 17 with right shoulder inflammation.

MARLINS: Slugger Giancarlo appeared as a pinch hitter Sunday and the team hopes he will return to the starting lineup Tuesday at home against Oakland.

Stanton left the Marlins’ game Saturday against the Pittsburgh Pirates in the first inning after getting hit on the right wrist with a fastball.

