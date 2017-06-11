UPCOMING

Summer Adventure Race, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., June 24, in Jefferson

The Midcoast Conservancy and Strong Arm Racing are hosting the Maine Summer Adventure Race at Hidden Valley Nature Center. The races – one 10 hours and the other three – will be point-to-point, and involve trail running and off-trail orienteering through forests, biking on roads and a sea kayaking route. The 10-hour race is a regional qualifier for the U.S. Adventure Racing national championship in Lake Harmony, Pennsylvania. Cost for the races range from $45 to $125, and includes lunch. To learn more, go to midcoastconservancy.org/events.

Family Dairy Day, 9 a.m. June 25 in Portland

The Maine Dairy Promotion Board and Maine dairy farmers are hosting the inaugural Cowabunga 5K and Family Dairy Day in Portland. The event will feature a 5K run and walk, local farmers, baby calves and educational demonstrations. Proceeds will benefit the Howard C. Reiche Community School’s food pantry. The race around Back Cove starts at 9 a.m. Cost for the 5K is $10 for children after June 1, and $20 for adults. The Family Dairy Day is free. For more information or to register, go to drinkmainemilk.org/cowabunga-5k/.

Free paddling camp, 8 a.m., June 27, in Jefferson

The Midcoast Conservancy is hosting a free SUP and canoe camp for ages 9 to 14. Learn to ride on a stand-up paddleboard and paddle a canoe. The class is from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. from June 27 to June 29 at Damariscotta Lake. Camp will meet each day at 38 Lake Farm Circle in Jefferson. Come prepared to be outside with a swimsuit. To learn more go to midcoastconservancy.org. To register, write to [email protected] or call 389-5156.

