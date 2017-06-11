Portland’s Christopher Akerlind was one of the early winners at the Tony Awards on Sunday night.
Akerlind won for Best Lighting Design of a Play for “Indecent,” which was also up for Best Play. It was Akerlind’s second Tony award. He also won in 2005 for lighting the play “The Light in the Piazza,” and he has been nominated seven times.
University of Maine graduate Donald Holder was also nominated in the lighting category for “Oslo.” Holder has been nominated 12 times and won previously for lighting both “The Lion King” and “South Pacific.”