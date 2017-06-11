Portland’s Christopher Akerlind was one of the early winners at the Tony Awards on Sunday night.

Akerlind won for Best Lighting Design of a Play for “Indecent,” which was also up for Best Play. It was Akerlind’s second Tony award. He also won in 2005 for lighting the play “The Light in the Piazza,” and he has been nominated seven times.

Christopher Akerlind holds his Tony Award for Best Lighting Design of a Play. Associated Press Search photos available for purchase: Photo Store →

University of Maine graduate Donald Holder was also nominated in the lighting category for “Oslo.” Holder has been nominated 12 times and won previously for lighting both “The Lion King” and “South Pacific.”

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered each morning. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines Breaking News Business Headlines High School Sports Real Estate

* I understand the Terms of Service.

Email This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle AJAX powered Gravity Forms.