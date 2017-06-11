This Portland Sea Dogs’ home stand began with them being swept in an ugly doubleheader Wednesday night. Since then, the Sea Dogs are streaking.

Portland rallied for four runs in the eighth inning Sunday afternoon for a 10-7 win over the Erie SeaWolves, before 6,244 at Hadlock Field.

Taylor Grover, usually a reliever, got the start on the mound Sunday and struck out five in three innings while allowing two runs as the Sea Dogs used four pitchers in a 10-7 win over the Erie SeaWolves. Staff photos by Carl D. Walsh Search photos available for purchase: Photo Store →

Jake DePew’s two-run homer was the winner as the Sea Dogs (28-30) won their fourth straight, including a three-game series sweep of Erie (29-31).

We’re starting to turn it around,” DePew said. “We went through a tough stretch, but we’re starting to play good baseball.”

Portland used a committee of relievers. Luis Ysla (1-3) got the win, allowing one run in two innings. He gave up the go-ahead run in the top of the eighth, with Erie taking a 7-6 lead.

In the bottom half, Mike Olt led off with a walk. With one out, DePew hit his second home run of the season, to right-center, off reliever Mike Zagurski (2-2).

“A 2-0 fastball, middle away. Just got it up in the wind,” DePew said.

Portland added two more runs on Nick Longhi’s second double of the day.

Olt earlier homered – his ninth – on a 2-for-3 day. Leadoff hitter Danny Mars enjoyed a 4-for-5 day, with a double.

Left-hander Bobby Poyner, making his third Double-A appearance, earned his first save with a 1-2-3 ninth.

NOTES: Center fielder Joseph Monge left the game after the first inning, injuring his left shoulder on a swing. It was not known how serious the injury was. He was replaced by Tzu-Wei Lin … Zagurski, the Erie reliever, was also injured. While running to cover first, he appeared to twist his knee and went down. He had to leave the game. … Olt’s home run traveled an estimated 443 feet, with an exit speed of 106 mph. … Rafael Devers took a scheduled day off. … Longhi had three RBI, giving him 27 for the season, tied for second (with Olt) on the team. Devers has 38. … Taylor Grover started for Portland, allowing two runs on five hits and no walks over three innings. He struck out five. … The Sea Dogs have Monday off and then begin a nine-game road trip to Pennsylvania and Ohio against Altoona, Akron, and Erie. They return to Hadlock Field on June 23 against Altoona.

Kevin Thomas can be reached at 791-6411 or:

[email protected]

Twitter: ClearTheBases

