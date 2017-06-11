Auto racing

Berwick’s Doiron captures PASS race at Oxford Plains

Joey Doiron of Berwick outlasted Joey Polewarczyk of Hudson, New Hampshire, to win a 150-lap Pro All Stars Series Super Late Model race at Oxford Plains Speedway on Sunday.

Doiron and Polewarczyk swapped the lead five times, but Doiron held on over the final 10 laps to earn a guaranteed starting spot in the Oxford 250 on Aug. 27.

Polewarczyk was dominant early, leading all but 11 of the first 140 laps, but a late caution helped Oakland’s Mike Landry take second, pushing Polewarczyk to third.

Other winners Sunday were Bryce Mains of Bridgton in Street Stock, Kyle Hewins of Leeds in Bandit and Mark Theriault of East Milton in the Wicked Good Vintage Racing Association.

• In Saturday action, Lyman native Alan Tardiff drove to a convincing victory in the Super Late Model 50-lap main event, while Glen Luce of Turner, the 2015 Oxford 250 champion, took second place over Turner’s Shawn Martin.

Also on Saturday: Mains won the Street Stock race, Trevor Sanborn of East Parsonsfield the Legends Cars; Brandon Varney of Auburn the Bandits; and Eric Hodgkins of Minot the Figure 8.

FORMULA ONE: Lewis Hamilton won the Canadian Grand Prix for the sixth time and the third year in a row.

Valtteri Bottas was second, 19.7 seconds behind, to give Mercedes a sweep of the top two spots in Montreal as it jostles with Ferrari in the championship points race. Hamilton entered the day trailing by 25 points to Sebastien Vettel, who was fourth. He cut the deficit to 141-129.

BASEBALL

TWILIGHT LEAGUE: Alex Curtis hit three doubles, including one in the top of the ninth inning that lifted Edge Academy (2-1) to a 12-11 win over On Target (1-2) at Cumberland.

Curtis’ third double brought home Brady Dion with the go-ahead run after he doubled to start the inning.

Bailey Welsh added two hits for Edge Academy.

Matt Toth and Phil Levangie each had three hits for On Target.

FOOTBALL

NFL: Pass rusher Melvin Ingram agreed to a four-year deal with the Los Angeles Chargers, avoiding a protracted contract dispute before the opening of minicamp.

Ingram had skipped the Chargers’ voluntary offseason workouts while under the non-exclusive franchise tag.

Ingram has recorded 18 sacks in the past two years.

TRACK AND FIELD

BOLT CELEBRATION: World record holder Usain Bolt bid farewell to the tracks of his native Jamaica, winning a 100-meter race amid fireworks and honors Saturday night.

Some 30,000 people attended the JN Racers Grand Prix race that celebrated the career of the 30-year-old sprinter who plans to retire after the World Championships in August in London.

SOCCER

U-20 WORLD CUP: England won its first global title since 1966, beating Venezuela 1-0 in the final at Suwon, South Korea.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin scored in the first half, and goalkeeper Freddie Woodman preserved the lead by saving a second-half penalty from Adalberto Penaranda.

WORLD CUP QUALIFYING: FIFA says it has agreed to a request from the United Arab Emirates for Qataris to be stopped from officiating at a qualifier because of the diplomatic rift between the Gulf nations.

A referee from Singapore has replaced one from Qatar for the UAE’s match against Thailand in Bangkok Tuesday.

– Staff and news service report

