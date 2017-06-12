AUGUSTA — City police are looking for a man suspected of stabbing a woman shortly after 6 p.m. Sunday on Stewart Lane.

Augusta Police Sgt. Vicente Morris said late Sunday night that the investigation into the stabbing report was ongoing.

The woman, whom police declined to identify, was treated and released from MaineGeneral Medical Center in Augusta after suffering injuries that were not considered to be life-threatening.

Morris said the woman does not know the suspect.

Police continue to search for the suspect, who was described as a darker-skinned white man in his forties or fifties, with brownish-gray chin length hair, wearing a black T-shirt with white lettering, black jeans, white socks and sandals. He was also wearing a baseball cap.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact Augusta Detective Chris Blodgett at 626-2370, ext. 3422.

Morris said there is no reason to believe the public is in danger.

This story will be updated.

