Southern Maine Health Care

Makenzie Skye Worster, born May 25 to Tiffany Worster of West Newfield. Grandparents are Wade and Tricia Worster of West Newfield.

Angus Jacksson Tidwell, born May 25 to Jacob and Monica (Nichols-Redman) Tidwell of Lyman. Grandparents are Kimberly Nichols of Sanford, Noell Redman of Alfred and Daniel and Lisa Tidwell of Lyman.

Celene Velda Marie Lafleur, born May 26 to Joshua and Tracy (Welch) Lafleur of Sanford. Grandparents are Jeff and Irene Lansing of Westfield, Mass., and James Lafleur of Fall River, Mass.

Jaxon Brantley Mapes, born May 31 to Janzen Mapes and Brooke Berry of Sanford. Grandparents are Sarah Sanborn of Springvale, Lonnie Berry of Holiaday, Fla., and Jonathan and Lesa Mapes of Springvale.

Willow Evelyn Royal-Knox, born May 31 to Justin Royal and Vanessa Knox of Sanford. Grandparents are Heidi Yeaton and Evelyn Frances Yeaton, both of Acton, and Jeff Royal and Victoria Pinette of Sanford.

Faye Elizabeth Tarrant, born June 1 to David and Kristen (Keenan) Tarrant of Saco. Grandparents are Mike and Leslie Snow of Saco, Paula Tarrant of Dallas, Texas, and David and Carol Tarrant of Memphis, Texas.

Gracelynn Ann Louise Warren, born June 2 to Tiffany Warren of Biddeford.

Mid Coast Hospital

Hudson Mather Wilcox, born May 30 to Maureen Saxton and Ramsey Mather Wilcox of Brunswick. Grandparents are Mimi and Bill Saxton of Harpswell and Cynthia and Gil Wilcox of Cumberland.

Mia Grace Hensley, born June 2 to Kayla Marie Soucy and Samuel Thomas Hensley of Bath. Grandparents are Scott and Rebecca Bodeen of Bath and Charles and Susan Hensley of Brunswick.

Ember Kayla Foster, born June 2 to Keisha Bonita Foster (Miller) and Lawrence Rodney Foster of Dresden. Grandparents are Rose Miller of Bath, Roger McNelly of West Bath, Karen and Steve Roach of Chesapeake, Virginia, and Rodney and Nancy Foster of Dresden. Great-grandparents are Jack and Barbara Page and Claire Rockafeller, all of Dresden, and Barbara Foster of Houlton.

