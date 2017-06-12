THOMASTON
Independence Day parade seeks marchers or riders
The Thomaston Historical Society is inviting veterans, military re-enactors, vets organizations and those wishing to honor a past service member to walk or ride with them in the town’s annual Independence Day Parade.
The society’s goal is to showcase all branches of military service for the parade theme “Thomaston Salutes Our Veterans.”
Interested participants should email Desiree Genthner at [email protected]
CAMDEN
Bank donates $4,200 to Caring Unlimited
Camden National Bank recently presented $4,200 to Caring Unlimited as part of its Q1 2017 [email protected] donations.
Caring Unlimited is York County’s domestic violence resource center that provides direct support and safety planning services to those who are affected by domestic abuse.
Since 2015, Camden National Bank has donated over $12,000 to Caring Unlimited and nearly $160,000 to 48 homeless shelters throughout Maine, New Hampshire and Massachusetts.
BRUNSWICK
St. John’s Catholic School wins robotics program grant
St. John’s Catholic School is the winner of a Gizmo Garden Fund grant of $7,250 to start a robotics program at the school.
The Gizmo Garden Fund provides financial grants that empower teachers, librarians and after-school leaders to carry out gender-balanced projects in computer coding, electronics and robotics for Maine students in grades 6-12.
The grant is intended to assist the school in purchasing resources like Adafruit kits and Arduino-controlled Parallax robots.
Six boys and six girls have already shown interest in the program, starting with the learning of electronic assembly skills and progressing all the way to creating robotic popemobiles to demonstrate for their parents at the end of the year.
The program will also include field trips and visiting speakers who will share their insight into different aspects of engineering and technology.
St. John’s is one of eight Maine institutions to receive a Gizmo Garden Fund grant this year.