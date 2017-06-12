ROCHESTER, N.H. — An 80-year-old Maine woman remained in critical condition Monday after a deer knocked her off a motorcycle in New Hampshire.

A deer jumped across a road and knocked Carol Delisle of Wells off a motorcycle in Rochester on Saturday.

Delisle was riding as a passenger on 84-year-old Clifford Wescott’s three-wheeler. Rochester police say the deer was crossing the road and tried to avoid the motorcycle by jumping over it.

The deer struck Delisle, pulling her off the bike and onto the road while dislodging her helmet. She suffered head injuries and was flown to Maine Medical Center in Portland. Police say the deer ran off into the woods and hasn’t been found.

