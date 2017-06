Whether the state of Maine adds a 5-cent deposit to the purchase of nipper bottles isn’t going to solve the issue with discarded bottles along the side of the road.

Just drive down the road or an off ramp of the turnpike and you will see discarded beer and soda cans and bottles and other trash – disgusting. Those cans and bottles have a 5-cent deposit also.

Dennis Ouellette

Saco

