Two companies that allow cities and towns in Maine to issue online burn permits for free are effectively out of business, now that Maine Forest Service officials have declared that burn permits issued that way are not valid.

In a letter to municipal officials sent at the end of last week, Walt Whitcomb, commissioner of the state Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry, and Doug Denico, director of the Maine Forest Service, said that no private online system to issue the permits was developed or authorized by the director of the Maine Forest Service, which is responsible for issuing and enforcing burning permits across the state.

Peter Clifford throws a pitchfork full of burning brush to ignite another pile while burning a field in Benton in 2014. The state has said private companies used by many cities and towns to issue burn permits don't have the authority to do so. Staff photo by David Leaming Search photos available for purchase: Photo Store →

The letter identifies two services, Wardensreport.com and BurningPermit.com.

Wardensreport.com is the brainchild of Gary Hickey II, who is the fire chief in West Gardiner and a fulltime firefighter in Gardiner.

BurningPermit.com was developed by Matthew Scott.

In the wake of the shutdown of the Warden’s Report website over the weekend, cities and towns that subscribed to the service are getting out the word about other options.

In Augusta, the fire department posted a note on its Facebook page alerting residents that burn permits are available for $7 through the state of Maine’s website or for free from any of the city’s staffed fire stations.

Augusta had subscribed to the service in 2014.

